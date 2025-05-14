Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PSEB Punjab board 12th results 2025 to be released today at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Punjab board 12th results 2025 to be released today at pseb.ac.in

The PSEB will release the Class 12 results 2025 today at 3 pm. Students can access their board results through the official website, pseb.ac.in, using their login credentials

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

PSEB Punjab board 12th results 2025 Date and time: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to announce the Class 12 results today, May 14, at 3 pm. 
 
Students who have appeared for the exam can check and download the results through the official website – pseb.ac.in. The board will not release any physical gazette this year.
 
The PSEB board class 12 exams were held between February 19 and April 4 in pen-and-paper mode. The practical examination was held from February 27 to March 4. The board conducted the PSEB Class 12 exams for all three streams – science, commerce and arts. 
 
 
This year, around 2.8 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, and they are waiting for the Punjab’s senior secondary exam results, as these results will determine their eligibility for higher education institutions, entrance tests, and scholarships.

PSEB 12th results 2025: How to check Punjab board results?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the PSEB 12th results 2025:
  • Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in
  • On the home page, check for the result page.
  • Then click on the Class 12th results link 2025.
  • Enter your login details and click on submit button. 
  • The results will appear on their screen.
  • Students can download and take a printout for future reference.

How to check Punjab board Class 12th results 2025 via SMS?

People who live in remote areas or do not have proper internet connectivity can also access the Punjab Board Class 12th results via SMS services. Here's how to do this:
  • Open the message application.
  • Type  “PB12 [space] Roll Number”.
  • And send the message to 56767650
  • Your results will be sent directly to your mobile number.

PSEB 12th results 2025 through DigiLocker

Here are the simple steps to check and download the DigiLocker mobile app:
  • First, log in to the digilocker.gov.in website or use the DigiLocker mobile app. 
  • Check if your Aadhaar card is already linked or not.
  • Once your Aadhaar is linked, verify your PSEB board details.
  • Then your digital marksheet will be available for download.

PSEB 12th results 2025: Rechecking and revaluation details

Students who are not happy with PSEB Class 12 results can opt for rechecking or revaluation of their answer sheets. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release an official notice sharing guidelines for the rechecking and revaluation procedure and important dates once the results are declared today at 3 pm.
 
PSEB Punjab board class 12th results 2025: Previous years' pass percentage
The overall pass percentage for Punjab Board Class 12 exams was 93.04 per cent which is slightly higher than 2023 when the pass percentage was 92.47 per cent.
 
Ekampreet Singh of BCM Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, topped PSEB Class 12th last year securing 500 out of 500 marks.

First Published: May 14 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

