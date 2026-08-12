Mahindra family completes ₹500 crore commitment to Mahindra University

Anuradha and Anand Mahindra have contributed shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) valued at around Rs 300 crore to Mahindra University, taking their total contribution to the institution to Rs 500 crore.

The latest endowment, announced by Mahindra University on Wednesday, fulfils the personal pledge of Rs 500 crore made by Anand Mahindra and his family in March 2024.

The contribution will support the university’s educational and charitable objectives, including infrastructure development, scholarships, research grants, student aid and academic operations.

The pledge was announced on March 27, 2024, as part of the Mahindra family’s support for the university’s efforts to build an interdisciplinary institution focused on academic excellence and developing multi-skilled leaders.

In a statement, Anuradha and Anand Mahindra said education had been a core value in their family and that the university had come a long way, moving into new disciplines, bringing together students and faculty from India and beyond, and building partnerships with leading universities around the world.

“India’s future will be shaped by the quality of its universities and the knowledge, values and confidence of its young people. Mahindra University was created to educate future citizens for and of a better world. We remain deeply committed to that purpose and to the University’s continuing journey,” they said.

Mahindra University, established in Hyderabad, offers programmes across disciplines, including engineering, management, law, design, humanities and sciences. The university has positioned interdisciplinary education and research as central to its academic model.

The latest contribution comes in the form of shares of M&M, one of the flagship companies of the Mahindra Group. The university said the endowment would strengthen its ability to fund academic and student-focused initiatives as it expands its programmes and institutional partnerships.