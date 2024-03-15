Telangana Government to conduct TET before DSC Recruitment; Details inside

The government of Telangana in Hyderabad has rolled out a significant change on how teachers are employed in the state. They have concluded that the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) will be conducted before the District Selection Committee (DSC) exam. The move to hold the TET before the DSC exam has been made in light of different requests from applicants who need to take the latter exam, which requires passing the former.

Last month, the government announced a notice for the employment of over 11,000 teachers utilizing the DSC system. According to the notice, the Commissioner of School Education has been told to manage the TET as quickly as possible. The news was met with excitement by more than 300,000 hopeful applicants, giving a positive feeling.

T’gana Teacher recruitment: Insights

There is a 20% impact of TET results on the DSC employment, so this move is vital for individuals who need to become teachers. It is anticipated that accelerating the TET cycle will address the concerns of many applicants who are waiting to participate in the DSC exam.

Besides, the government has informed the Commissioner of School Education to accelerate the TET procedure. This activity shows the government's ability to address applicants' concerns and means to improve on the hiring procedure.

TSTET 2024: Overview

Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TSTET) is held by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana to decide the qualification of applicants for appointment as teachers for Classes 1 to 8 in Telangana State.

The TSTET test is conducted for two levels-Paper 1 and Paper 2. TSTET Paper 1 is for Primary Teachers who need to teach Classes 1 to 5 and TSTET Paper 2 is for Secondary Teachers who need to show Classes 6 to 8. Applicants who need to teach Classes 1 to 8 need to show up for both the exams.

TSTET 2024: Salary and Advantages

The applicants for TSTET 2024 can know the salary and advantages post being selected as a teacher in primary and upper primary schools:

• The compensation of TS TET-qualified teachers in Telangana State Government School goes from INR 20,000 to 70,000 relying on the experience of the applicant and the classes proposed to the applicant.

• The compensation sum incorporates HRA, Basic Allowance, Daily Allowance, and other grants.

• The state gives various pension plans to retired teachers.

• The applicants who qualify the TSTET test, the opportunities to get enlisted in the Telangana Government Schools increment offering lucrative careers to the applicants.