Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

CTET January Provisional Answer Key 2024 expected to be out by January 24

CBSE successfully held the CTET 2024 exam on January 21. According to the CTET 2024 exam timetable, the exam was held in two shifts

CTET January Provisional Answer Key 2024

CTET January Provisional Answer Key 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) effectively ended the CTET 2024 test at 4:30 on January 21, 2024. According to the authority statistics, 26,93526 applicants showed up for the test. According to the CTET 2024 test schedule, the test was conducted in two shifts from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 pm and 2 pm to 4.30 pm.
The CTET 2024 January test was held at 235 test centres nationwide. The CTET January 2024 test was directed in offline mode (OMR based) only. The candidates can also get the unofficial CTET answer key 2024 released by different coaching centres.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

CTET January Provisional Answer Key 2024: Paper and pattern 

According to media reports, the board is expected to announce the CTET 2024 provisional answer key tomorrow, January 23, while some reports say 24 January. Whenever it is released, the applicants can view and download it from the official site at ctet.nic.in. For a fee of Rs 1,000 per question, candidates who are dissatisfied with the provisional answer key may also raise objections.
For the CTET 2024 test, the applicants can evaluate their tentative scores and evaluate their possibilities of qualification utilising the answer key. Each right answer is granted one mark, and there is no negative marking for incorrect answers. An applicant should score a minimum of 60 per cent (55 per cent for reserved categories). For instance, if an applicant correctly responds to 50 questions, their total score would be 50.

CTET 2024: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.
Step 2: Search and click on the “CTET 2024 provisional answer key” link on the homepage.
Step 3: Log in with the application number and date of birth as a new page opens.
Step 4: The CTET 2024 provisional answer key will showcase on the screen.
Step 5: View and download the answer key carefully.

CTET 2024: Insights 

Paper 1 is utilised to decide teacher eligibility for Classes 1 through 5, and Paper 2 is utilized to decide teacher eligibility for classes 6 to 8. 
As per official data, around 9,58,193 applicants had enrolled for Paper 1, while 17,35,333 candidates applied for Paper 2. 26,93,526 individuals had successfully registered for the CTET January 2024 session this year. However, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test was taken by approximately 84 per cent of registered candidates.

Also Read

CBSE CTET 2024: Pre-admit card exam city slip expected soon at ctet.nic.in

CBSE postpones CTET January 2024 registration deadline to November 27

CBSE Datesheet 2024: The Board announces class 10th, 12th exam dates

CBSE held CTET 2023 Exam on August 20, everything you need to know

CBSE revises date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams in 2024; check details

Weather impacts schooling, make hybrid learning plan: Atishi to officials

Coaching centres study age-limit guidelines of education ministry

Provide study material in Indian languages digitally: Govt to institutions

UGC NET Result 2023 is out now, here's how to check and download result

Almost all states implementing NEP 2020: Education Min Dharmendra Pradhan

CTET 2024: Overview

CTET is a one-platform exam which will be held in offline mode for the primary level and the upper primary level. Applicants who have filled the application form need to finish the tests to acquire the qualification certificate. CTET notice is announced and the test date is 21st Jan 2024.

Topics : CBSE CTET Teachers Central Teacher Eligibility Test

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE UpdatesPran Pratishtha at Ram MandirLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir WishesPran Pratishtha ScheduleAyodhya Donation Advantage.IND vs ENG TestsRam Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon