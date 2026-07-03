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Home / Education / News / Yogesh Singh re-appointed as DU vice chancellor, first to get two terms

Yogesh Singh re-appointed as DU vice chancellor, first to get two terms

In 2023, the central government resurrected a nearly decade-old proposal and approved an amendment to the statutes of Delhi University (DU), enabling the re-appointment of the vice chancellor

Yogesh Singh, VC DU

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 3:55 PM IST

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Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh has been appointed to the top varsity post for a second term, becoming the first to achieve the feat.

"President of India re-appoints Professor Yogesh Singh as the Vice Chancellor of University of Delhi," an Education Ministry official said.

In 2023, the central government resurrected a nearly decade-old proposal and approved an amendment to the statutes of Delhi University (DU), enabling the re-appointment of the vice chancellor.

Earlier, the Delhi University Act prohibited a second term for the vice chancellor via re-appointment.

Singh was appointed the DU vice chancellor in 2021.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 3:55 PM IST

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