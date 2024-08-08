Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

EC team in J-K to meet political parties, review state's poll preparations

The political parties have been given time slots for the meeting with the Election Commission

EC in J-K

The team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrived in J-K this morning. Image: X@ECISVEEP

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A team of the Election Commission of India is set to review on Thursday the preparedness for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir and take feedback from political parties, officials said.
The team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrived here this morning and is set to meet with representatives of political parties at the Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The office of the chief electoral officer, Jammu and Kashmir, had on Tuesday issued letters to various political parties, inviting them for a meeting with the ECI.
The political parties have been given time slots for the meeting with the Election Commission.
Representatives of various political parties, including the National Conference (NC), People's Democratic Party (PDP), BJP, Congress, and Jammu and Kashmir Panthers Party arrived at the SKICC to meet the ECI team, the officials said.
Several senior officials of police and civil administration, including J-K Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole, also arrived at the SKICC, they said.

More From This Section

Maharashtra polls: MNS to contest Worli seat against Aaditya Thackeray

As Assembly polls loom in 4 states, PM faces middle class' ire over Budget

BJP workers to boost SC outreach in 30 Delhi seats ahead of Assembly polls

Ahead of Maharashtra polls, BJP and Cong announce teams for media connect

AAP launches 'Kejriwal ki 5 guarantee' for Haryana ahead of assembly polls

The ECI will review preparedness for Assembly polls, weeks before the Supreme Court's September 30 deadline for holding elections in the Union Territory.
Kumar is accompanied by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S S Sandhu.
The Commission will also review the preparations with election officers and police superintendents of all districts, as well as the chief secretary and the director general of police.
The three-day visit will culminate on August 10 at Jammu where the ECI will take a review meeting with enforcement agencies. It will also hold a press conference in Jammu to brief the media on the review process.
Earlier in March this year, Kumar -- who was then the sole member of the three-member Commission to visit the Union Territory -- had assured political parties and the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the poll panel would soon hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
At that time, the two posts of Election Commissioners were vacant. They were filled days before the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 16.
After a record turnout in the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Kumar had said, "This active participation is a huge positive for Assembly elections to be held soon so that the democratic process continues to thrive in the Union Territory."

Besides meeting the political parties, the Commission will also review the situation with the chief electoral officer and the central forces coordinator.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Assembly elections in J&K to be held in Sept: Union minister G Kishan Reddy

Article 370 abrogation watershed moment in nation's history, says PM Modi

Union min Reddy chairs BJP's J&K Assembly election manifesto committee meet

Five policemen among six J-K officials sacked for 'narco-terror links'

J&K govt gets Rs 7,900 crore from centre to clear dues with J&K Bank

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Election Comission State assembly polls Jammu Kashmir crisis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon