The impact of freebies announced in the course of electioneering on the economies of four states -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana -- presents a variegated picture.

While Telangana and Chhattisgarh are in a better position to offer the freebies promised by the parties, Rajasthan is in a tricky situation.

Madhya Pradesh is in good shape when it comes to revenue balance but it runs high debt.