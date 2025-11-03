Can Bihar's industrial push create jobs and stem its migration crisis?

At his rally in Samastipur on October 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had delivered the internet to every village at the lowest cost across the world. “This chaiwala has made it possible for young people to make reels from every village. The day is not far when young men will be able to set up startups in every village.”

“1 GB data is now cheaper than a cup of tea,” he said.

The riposte was swift. Within hours, Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor responded: “Bihar ke logon ko naukri chahiye. Data nahin, beta chahiye”