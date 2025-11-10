Datanomics: 43% candidates in Phase-2 of Bihar polls are crorepatis

As many as 122 constituencies will go to polls in the second and final round of Bihar elections today (on Tuesday), when voters will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates in the fray. Of these, 43 per cent are crorepatis, an increase from 40 per cent reported in the first phase, according to poll watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Notably, 16 candidates in the second phase have assets worth over ₹50 crore. Among them, Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh of the Vikassheel Insaan Party tops the list with assets valued at ₹368 crore, followed by Nitish Kumar of the Rashtriya