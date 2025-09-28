The generation that could light the political fuse in Bihar's old order

Consider these images: full-page advertisements by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar touting itself as a hitaishi (benefactor) of the state’s youth; political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor announcing a fast-unto-death in support of protesting Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates earlier this year; and, just weeks before the Assembly elections, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi posting this message across his social media accounts: “The country’s youth, its students, its GenZ — they will save the Constitution, protect democracy, and stop vote chori. I will always stand with them.”

At 32.5 per cent, Bihar