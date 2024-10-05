Haryana polls: Priyanka Gandhi urges people to vote in large numbers

Business Standard
She said this is the time to use your democratic right to give a blow to the power of injustice and oppression

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday urged the people of Haryana to vote in large numbers. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday urged the people of Haryana to vote in large numbers to defeat injustice and usher in a new dawn for Haryana.

In a post on X, Priyanka said, "My dear sisters and brothers of Haryana, my Ram Ram to all of you. Today is an auspicious day for voting. Farmers, employees, youth, wrestlers, mothers-sisters, traders, deprived sections - all have suffered the atrocities of 10 years of misrule. In this misrule, you have been made to cry tears of blood by snatching away your jobs, income, pension, ration. Every single blow of the lathis on the bodies of the people of Haryana is a witness to 10 years of tyrannical rule."

"This is the time to use your democratic right to give a blow to the power of injustice and oppression. Vote in large numbers and defeat injustice and usher in a new dawn for Haryana," she added in her post.

Over two crore people are eligible to vote in the Haryana Assembly elections today, which will decide whether the BJP will hold on to power for the third time or the Congress will return to power after a ten-year gap.

Voting in Haryana will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in all 90 assembly constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths have been set up for voting. The results for the Haryana Assembly elections will be declared along with those of Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.

This election is a high-stakes battle as the BJP is eyeing a third straight term to power in the state, the Congress party is aiming to wrest back power riding on anti-incumbency, and issues of farmer protests and wrestler protests.

The key contesting parties in Haryana include the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as well as the pre-poll alliance between the Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-Azad Samaj Party (ASP).

A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in all 90 assembly constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths have been set up for voting. The results for the Haryana Assembly elections will be declared along with those of Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 40 of the 90 seats, forming a coalition government with the JJP, which won 10 seats. The Congress secured 31 seats. However, JJP later broke out of the coalition.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

