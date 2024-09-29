In J&K Assembly elections, welfare promises face a fiscal reality check

As Assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir, the first in a decade, draw to a close with the third and final phase of polling on Tuesday, political parties have centered their campaigns around a range of welfare promises.

From free LPG cylinders to subsidised public utilities and cash transfers to the eldest woman in a household, manifestos highlight a mix of populist measures aimed at improving the socio-economic landscape of the Union Territory (UT).

Irrespective of who wins the elections, the region’s ability to generate its own tax revenue to finance such poll promises may pose a challenge.

J&K’s ability