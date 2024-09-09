J&K elections: Omar, Karra, Raina among 239 candidates in fray for phase 2

Prominent among those in the fray for these seats are National Conference leader Omar Abdullah who is contesting from two seats. | File Photo: PTI

A total of 239 candidates are in the fray from the 26 constituencies going to polls in the second phase of the three-phase Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections as 27 nominations were withdrawn on Monday. Monday was the last day of the withdrawal of nomination papers for the second phase covering assembly segments spread across central Kashmir districts of Budgam, Srinagar and Ganderbal, and Poonch and Rajouri districts in Jammu region. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Prominent among those in the fray for these seats are National Conference leader Omar Abdullah who is contesting from two seats, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Tariq Hamid Karra, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina and jailed separatist leader Sarjan Ahmad Wagay alias Barkati.

According to a statement issued by the office of chief electoral officer, J&K, 27 candidates withdrew their candidature in the office of respective returning officers across six districts, leaving 239 candidates in the poll fray.

The highest nine candidates withdrew their nominations in Budgam district, followed by six in Srinagar district, five each in Rajouri and Poonch districts, and two in Reasi district. No candidate withdrew their nomination in Ganderbal district.

With this, 93 candidates remain in the final electoral fray in Srinagar district, followed by 46 in Budgam district, 34 in Rajouri district, 25 in Poonch district, 21 in Ganderbal district, and 20 in Reasi district, the statement said.

In Ganderbal district, six candidates remain in the fray in Kangan (ST) assembly constituency (AC) and 15 candidates in Ganderbal AC. Omar, a former chief minister, is seeking his election from Ganderbal.

In Srinagar district, 13 candidates remain in the fray in Hazratbal AC; 10 candidates in Khanyar; 16 in Habbakadal; 10 in Lal Chowk; eight in Channapora; 10 in Zadibal; 13 in Eidgah; while 13 candidates remain in the fray in Central Shalteng AC.

In Budgam district, eight candidates remain in the final electoral fray for election in Budgam AC; 12 candidates in Beerwah; 10 in Khansahib; 10 in Chrar-i-Sharief; while six candidates remain in the fray in Chadoora AC.

In Reasi district, six candidates are in the electoral fray in Gulabgarh (ST) AC; seven candidates in Reasi; while seven candidates remain in the fray in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi AC.

In Rajouri district, 11 candidates are in the final electoral fray in Kalakote Sunderbani AC; five candidates in Nowshera AC; eight in Rajouri (ST); four in Budhal (ST); while six candidates remain in the fray in Thannamandi (ST) AC.

In Poonch district, eight candidates remain in the final electoral fray in Surankote (ST) AC; eight candidates in Poonch Haveli; while nine candidates are in the fray in Mendhar (ST) AC.

A total of 309 candidates had filed their nomination papers before the respective returning officers in 26 assembly constituencies till the last date of filing the nominations on September 5.

Out of these, the nomination papers of 266 candidates were found valid during scrutiny held on September 6.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in three phases -- September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be announced on October 8.