J-K polls 2024: Former deputy CM dropped from BJP's 6th list. Top updates

As political parties in Jammu & Kashmir gear up for the upcoming Assembly elections, they are in full swing solidifying their campaigns and finalising candidates. Jammu & Kashmir will witness its first Assembly elections in ten years, scheduled across three phases: September 18 (24 seats), September 25 (26 seats), and October 1 (40 seats).

These elections are significant as they follow the region's loss of special status and statehood five years ago, in 2019. The polls could mark the final step before the Union Territory regains statehood.

Here are the top updates on the J&K Assembly polls:

BJP announces 6th list of candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its sixth list of candidates for the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections on Sunday, September 8. The list features 10 candidates, including former legislator R S Pathania from Udhampur East and Bandipora district president Naseer Ahmad Lone from his home constituency. Notably, former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta has been dropped from the Bahu seat.

The list includes five candidates each from the Jammu and Kashmir divisions, bringing the total number of constituencies for which the BJP has announced candidates to 59. Of the 90 seats in the House, the BJP will contest 67.

"The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has approved the following names for the upcoming Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024," the party announced on X, revealing the candidates for the constituencies.

Two former legislators, R S Pathania and Faqir Mohammad Khan, have been nominated. Khan will contest from the Gurez Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved seat, while Abdul Rasheed Khan and Ghulam Mohammad Mir will vie for the Sonawari and Handwara seats, respectively.

Candidates for reserved seats in J&K announced

Former bureaucrat Bharat Bhushan will contest from Kathua, while doctor-turned-politician Rajeev Bhagat will stand in Bishnah, the saffron party announced. Surinder Bhagat will compete for the Marh seat, with all three of these constituencies reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

The party has also named Vikram Randhawa as its candidate for the Bahu constituency, replacing former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta, whose seat was carved out during the 2022 delimitation exercise.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh reflects on peace efforts in Kashmir

During an election rally in Ramban on Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recounted an attempt by four Opposition MPs to engage with Hurriyat Conference leaders in 2016 while he was serving as home minister. However, the separatists refused to meet the delegation, Singh said, expressing confidence that the situation in Kashmir would stabilise over time.

This is the first instance in which the central government has openly admitted to reaching out to separatists in 2016, a year that saw significant unrest in Kashmir after the death of militant commander Burhan Wani. This acknowledgment contrasts with the Narendra Modi government's longstanding public image of maintaining a firm stance against separatist groups.

A comparison of J&K poll promises by various parties

In its manifesto, the BJP has laid out various welfare measures focused on enhancing infrastructure in Jammu & Kashmir, setting itself apart from the National Conference's prioritisation of restoring Article 370 and addressing concerns related to identity and statehood. The BJP holds a strong position in the Hindu-majority Jammu region, where it will contest all 43 seats. However, in the Kashmir Valley, where the party has yet to secure an Assembly or Lok Sabha seat, it plans to field candidates in only 24 of the 47 seats.

Meanwhile, the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), in its manifesto released on August 19, committed to advocating for dialogue between India and Pakistan regarding Kashmir, enacting laws to protect jobs and land, pushing for the release of political prisoners, and reviewing dismissals of employees over the past five years. The party also pledged several benefits, including free gas, electricity, healthcare, and food.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is focusing its manifesto on the restoration of Jammu & Kashmir’s special status, encouraging diplomatic talks with Pakistan, and addressing the humanitarian challenges faced by Kashmiri Pandits.

The PDP also aims to restore Jammu & Kashmir’s statehood, which was downgraded to a Union Territory after the revocation of Article 370 in 2019. Additionally, the party is advocating for diplomatic engagement between India and Pakistan, promoting conflict resolution, confidence-building measures, and regional cooperation to address the Kashmir issue.