A first in LS polls: Corporate-backed political party enters the fray

Sabu M Jacob, managing director of Kitex Garments and chairman of Twenty 20

India had seen several corporate honchos and promoters contesting Lok Sabha elections in the past.

However, for the first time in the history of Lok Sabha polls, a corporate-backed political party is fielding candidates from two constituencies — Ernakulam and Chalakudy.

It is Kitex Garments, the world's second-largest children’s garments producer, which is blazing a trail by putting up two candidates for its political party, Twenty 20.

From a new dam at Mullaperiyar, building coastline walls for 250 km, food security markets that offer up to 50 per cent discounts, and pharmacies offering medicines with 80 per cent price cuts,