Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

As India ages, BJP's manifesto vows Ayushman Bharat cover for sr citizens

Experts feel the idea is to cover the middle-tier of the population with healthcare coverage

senior citizens housing
Premium

File image

Sanket KoulSohini Das New Delhi/ Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 3:02 PM IST
Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri - Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), the flagship healthcare insurance scheme of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government, launched in September 2018, is likely to receive a further boost, covering senior citizens above 70 years and the transgender community, if the BJP is re-elected this year.

Releasing the party manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP is "determined to encompass every senior citizen above 70 years of age under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme".

Currently, the PMJAY covers over 341 million citizens who receive free health insurance of ₹5
Topics : Lok Sabha elections BJP election manifesto Ayushman Bharat senior citizens

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Price TodayUPSC IES/ISS 2024 RegistrationAP Inter Results 2024 outIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon