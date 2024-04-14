As India ages, BJP's manifesto vows Ayushman Bharat cover for sr citizens

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri - Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), the flagship healthcare insurance scheme of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government, launched in September 2018, is likely to receive a further boost, covering senior citizens above 70 years and the transgender community, if the BJP is re-elected this year.

Releasing the party manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP is "determined to encompass every senior citizen above 70 years of age under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme".

Currently, the PMJAY covers over 341 million citizens who receive free health insurance of ₹5