BJP President J P Nadda to arrive on Monday for two-day visit to Karnataka

The BJP president will address the booth karyakarta sammelan at on Tuesday 11.15 am at Kiwad Ground, Chikodi

Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

BJP national president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Belagavi from Monday to hold many public and organisational programmes, the party said on Sunday.
Nadda will reach Sambra Airport, Belagavi in Karnataka on Monday at 08.30 pm.
Soon after his arrival, Nadda will hold the core committee meeting of Chikodi, Belagavi, Bagalkot and Vijayapura parliamentary constituencies in Kakati, Belagavi at 09.00 pm.
The BJP president will address the booth karyakarta sammelan at on Tuesday 11.15 am at Kiwad Ground, Chikodi.
At 02.15 pm Nadda will interact with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana at ITC Welcome Hotel in Belagavi.
After this, he will interact with intellectuals at Jirge Auditorium in Belagavi at 05.15 pm, the party said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Jagat Prakash Nadda BJP Karnataka Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections

Mar 03 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

