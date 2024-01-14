Congress should focus on livelihood issues: DesignBoxed's Naresh Arora

Naresh Arora, election strategist and co-founder of DesignBoxed, which has managed a number of Congress poll campaigns, the latest in Rajasthan in November last year, in interview with Archis Mohan in New Delhi, unveils how his team introduced the term “guarantees” to India’s political lexicon, sheds light on the shifting voter behaviour, and explains why the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra required a specific issues-based approach. Edited excerpts:



How has voter behaviour changed over the past few years?



A significant change across the country since 2018 is the value that voters have come to place on their votes.