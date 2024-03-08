Sensex (    %)
                             
Cost of apprenticeship right works out to be Rs 20K cr: Praveen Chakravarty

The current law, the Apprentices Act of 1961, mandates organisations of a certain size to take apprentices in the range of 2.5-15 per cent of their workforce, said Chakravarty

Praveen Chakravarty

Indivjal DhasmanaArchis Mohan New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 11:46 PM IST
Praveen Chakravarty, chairperson of the All India Professionals’ Congress and key member of the Congress’ manifesto drafting committee, in an interview with Archis Mohan and Indivjal Dhasmana in New Delhi, discusses various draft promises, such as the right of apprenticeship, security for gig workers, and fund for startups, that may be part of the Congress’ manifesto. Edited excerpts:

 How is the Congress’ poll promise of an apprenticeship law different from the Apprentices Act, 1961?

The current law, the Apprentices Act of 1961, mandates organisations of a certain size to take apprentices in the range of 2.5-15 per cent of their

Topics : Congress Indian National Congress jobs Praveen Chakravarty election manifesto election manifestos

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 11:46 PM IST

