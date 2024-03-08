Cost of apprenticeship right works out to be Rs 20K cr: Praveen Chakravarty

Praveen Chakravarty, chairperson of the All India Professionals’ Congress and key member of the Congress’ manifesto drafting committee, in an interview with Archis Mohan and Indivjal Dhasmana in New Delhi, discusses various draft promises, such as the right of apprenticeship, security for gig workers, and fund for startups, that may be part of the Congress’ manifesto. Edited excerpts:

How is the Congress’ poll promise of an apprenticeship law different from the Apprentices Act, 1961?

The current law, the Apprentices Act of 1961, mandates organisations of a certain size to take apprentices in the range of 2.5-15 per cent of their