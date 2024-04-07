BJP invites overseas political parties to soak in festival of democracy

The Communist Party of China is not on the list of foreign political parties invited by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to witness the 2024 general elections.

The BJP has tried to be as bipartisan as possible in its first-ever initiative to invite the ruling and opposition parties from around the world, inviting them to witness the general elections

first-hand.

“We are trying this out for the first time in this election,” said Vijay Chouthaiwale, a member of the BJP national executive, and in charge of the foreign affairs cell (Videsh Vibhag) of the BJP.

So, Britain’s Conservative and Labour parties alike have been