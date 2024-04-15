Indian cinema's political canvas gets vibrant ahead of Lok Sabha elections

With the election season upon us, the spotlight has once again turned to politics, a perennial muse for the silver screen. In the realm of Indian cinema, a surge of political narratives has emerged.

Telugu cinema, in particular, has witnessed a flurry of biographical depictions of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Yeduguri Sandinti Jagan Mohan Reddy. In the last three months alone, two back-to-back films, Yatra 2 and Vyuham, have delved into his life, with a third instalment, Sapatham, slated for release during the election season.

Ram Gopal Varma, director of Vyuham and its sequel Sapatham, cites the dramatic narrative of Reddy's journey