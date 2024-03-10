Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok Sabha elections: En route to 370 seats, BJP looks for co-travellers

It is tying up with regional parties - big and small - to reach the target the PM has set for the 2024 polls

PM Modi, Naveen Patnaik
Premium

PM Narendra Modi with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (left) in Jajpur district. The BJP and the BJD are in talks on a pre-poll tieup. (File photo: PTI)

Radhika Ramaseshan
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 11:20 PM IST
In his pursuit of an unprecedented victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an ambitious target: 370 seats for the party and 400 for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This goal, announced in his final speech to the 17th Lok Sabha on February 8, has led the BJP to focus determinedly on the seats it lost in 2019, with the hope of winning these either independently or with the aid of its allies.
 
The past week rang up the curtain on the microstrategies the BJP has deployed to

Also Read

15 years after severing ties, Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to return to NDA

Rajya Sabha elections: BJP fields Vaishnaw from Odisha; BJD extends support

Why are the BJD and BJP joining forces against Congress in Odisha

6 years after severing ties, Chandrababu Naidu's TDP to return to NDA

AIADMK exits BJP-led NDA alliance ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Trinamool's West Bengal list, Meghalaya plan dent INDIA bloc's blueprint

Assessing BJP's 2019 Sankalpa Patra promises ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

India to become third-largest economy during PM Modi's third term: UP CM

Lok Sabha polls: Lord Krishna is with us, says Kejriwal in Kurukshetra

Will voice aspirations of people of Kashmir in Parliament: Sajad Lone

Topics : Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections BJP NDA BJD JDS TDP YSR Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon