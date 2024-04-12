Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LS polls: BJP spreading canards against Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee

The TMC supremo accused the saffron party of misusing central agencies and not allowing a "level-playing field for all political parties" in the elections

Mamata Banerjee, Mamta, Banerjee

West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee speaks during a public meeting in support of party candidate Biplab Mitra, at Tapan in South Dinajpur district, Saturday, April 6, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Cooch Behar (WB)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hitting out at the BJP for alleging that West Bengal has become a safe haven for terrorists, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the accused in the Bengaluru blast case were arrested because of the state police's prompt action.
The arrest of two accused in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case from West Bengal on Friday triggered a political slugfest in the state with the opposition BJP claiming that the TMC regime had turned the state into a safe haven for terrorists.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Heard one BJP leader saying that Bengal is not safe. The accused were arrested within two hours following a prompt response by police. What about the states where you are in power?" she said at a rally in Cooch Behar.
"What about Uttar Pradesh Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat and Bihar? " she asked.
Banerjee blamed the BJP for spreading canards against the state.
The TMC supremo accused the saffron party of misusing central agencies and not allowing a "level-playing field for all political parties" in the elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Lok Sabha elections West Bengal BJP MLAs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Price TodayUPSC IES/ISS 2024 RegistrationAP Inter Results 2024 outIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon