LS polls: Rahul Gandhi to address two poll rallies in Jharkhand today

Gandhi will address his first rally at Tata College in Chaibasa, seeking votes for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Joba Manjhi for Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat

Ratlam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Ratlam, Monday, May 6, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Jharkhand on Tuesday and address two election rallies in support of INDIA bloc candidates, a party spokesperson said.
Gandhi will address his first rally at Tata College in Chaibasa, seeking votes for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Joba Manjhi for Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat.
"His Chaibasa rally is scheduled at 11.30 am. Thereafter, he will address another rally at Gumla's Basia around 2 pm in support of Congress candidate Sukhdev Bhagat for Lohardaga Lok Sabha seat," party spokesperson Sonal Shanti said.
Singhbhum and Lohardaga seats will go to polls on May 13 along with Khunti and Palamu.
JMM has fielded Joba Manjhi as the INDIA bloc candidate in Singhbhum against BJP's Geeta Kora, who recently switched to the saffron party from Congress. In Lohardaga, Congress' Sukdhev Bhagat will contest against BJP's Samir Oraon.
Gandhi had earlier stayed in Jharkhand for eight days during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in February this year, Shanti added.

First Published: May 07 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

