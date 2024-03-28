Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mahua Moitra to campaign in Bengal's Krishnanagar today, skip ED summons

The 49-year-old Trinamool Congress leader was called for questioning twice earlier by the central agency, but she did not depose citing official work and sought deferment of the notice

Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

TMC leader Mahua Moitra has said she will campaign in her Krishnanagar constituency on Thursday, giving a miss to the Enforcement Directorate summons that asked her to appear for questioning at the ED office in New Delhi.
I will be out for campaigning in the Krishnangar constituency in the afternoon, she told reporters.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Enforcement Directorate had issued fresh summons to Moitra and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case.
The 49-year-old Trinamool Congress leader was called for questioning twice earlier by the central agency, but she did not depose citing official work and sought deferment of the notice.
Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December for "unethical conduct", has been renominated by her party from West Bengal's Krishnanagar seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had raided her premises in connection with the cash-for-query case on Saturday, days after anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal directed the federal agency to investigate the allegations levelled against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.
Moitra has denied any wrongdoing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

From jilted ex to bribery claims: What is Mahua Moitra's cash-for-query row

'Filthy questions': Mahua Moitra walks out of meet; panel chief counters

Year in review: How India's political landscape transformed in 2023

Ethics Committee in Parliament: History, constitution & role | Explained

Moitra writes to LS speaker over Apple security alerts, seeks protection

LIVE: Filing of nominations for second phase of Lok Sabha polls begins

Lok Sabha elections: Filing of nominations for second phase begins

LS polls: BJP president Nadda appoints CR Kesavan as national spokesperson

Congress releases list of 16 candidate for 4 states ahead of LS elections

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Amravati MP Navneet Rana joins BJP in Nagpur

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Mahua Moitra TMC All India Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon