PM Narendra Modi tore apart country's dignity, hurt democracy: Sonia Gandhi

"Unemployment and inflation at peak and paper leaks are happening in every state. There no one to listen to the poor and the farmers," she said

Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during a press conference after the release of the party's manifesto ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Friday, April 5, 2024. (PTI: Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of tearing apart the country's dignity and democracy and claimed that various tactics were being used to force opposition leaders to join the BJP.
Addressing an election event of the party here, the former Congress chief claimed that for the last 10 years, the country has been in the hands of a government that left no stone unturned to promote unemployment, inflation, economic crisis and inequality.
"Today our country's democracy is in danger. Democratic institutions are being destroyed and a conspiracy is being hatched to change our Constitution," she alleged, adding, "This is a dictatorship and we all will give a reply to this."

"Considering himself great, Modi ji is tearing apart the dignity of the country and its democracy," Sonia Gandhi said.
Addressing the event earlier, the party's national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra referred to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's arrest by federal agencies to claim that the opposition was under attack under the BJP rule at the Centre.
"Unemployment and inflation at peak and paper leaks are happening in every state. There no one to listen to the poor and the farmers," she said.
Priyanka Gandhi also said, "We have named our manifesto 'Nyay Patra'. This manifesto is not just a list of announcements that we will forget after the elections. This is the voice of the nation that wants justice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Sonia Gandhi Indian National Congress Lok Sabha elections democracy Indian democracy

First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

