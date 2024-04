Bikaner: A government employee on poll duty casts his vote through postal ballot for the Lok Sabha elections, in Bikaner, Monday, April 8, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The number of postal ballots cast has been rising in recent Lok Sabha (LS) elections.

The latest state elections show a higher share of postal ballots, according to an analysis of Election Commission of India data.

Close to 3 million voters cast their ballots by post in the 2019 LS elections, which accounted for 0.5 per cent of the total votes polled.





The proportion of postal votes polled in