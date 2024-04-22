Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Prakash Ambedkar critiques MVA electoral strategy, eyes post-poll alliances

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar discusses electoral strategies, the potential for post-poll alliances, and the evolving landscape of Maharashtra politics

Prakash Ambedkar
Premium

Photo: X@VBA4Akola

Shreyas Ubgade
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
After polls, anything is possible, no permanent enemies in politics: Prakash Ambedkar

Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of BR Ambedkar and president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), has decided to go alone in the Lok Sabha (LS) polls in Maharashtra. In an interview with Business Standard’s Shreyas Ubgade in Akola, the three-time member of Parliament (MP) claims that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) never had the goal of defeating the BJP and has put up “compromise candidates” in many seats.

Depending on who wins or loses, how do you see 2024 Lok Sabha polls in the larger context?

Realising that there are bigger
Topics : Prakash Ambedkar Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAP SSC 10th Result 2024 OutFinancial Services Share PriceReliance Q4 PreviewIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon