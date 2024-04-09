Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sky-high demand: Politicians drive helicopter rates up 15-20%

BJP, Congress dominate advance bookings, helicopter charter firms say

Representative image
Premium

Photo: Unsplash.com

Shine JacobDeepak Patel Chennai/New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 4:39 PM IST
In the dizzying dance of democracy, where power is pursued fervently through every available means, India’s political landscape is taking to the skies. 

As the Lok Sabha elections approach, helicopters have become the chariots of choice for politicians navigating the turbulent currents of electoral excitement. The rhythmic thump of rotor blades is being preferred over congested roads.

But this aerial ascent isn’t without a price. Like stocks in a bullish market, the rates for charter helicopters have also soared, marking a 15-20 per cent increase compared to six-odd months ago. 

Sources in the industry say every available chopper has already

Also Read

Ram temple: UP govt to start helicopter services to Ayodhya. Check fares

Lok Sabha elections highlights: It's an election between stability and instability, says PM Modi in Maharashtra

LS polls highlights: Bihar leader Pappu Yadav joins Congress in Delhi

LIVE: 'Sea of saffron' gathered at MP rally shows what LS results will be, says PM

Highlights: Congress releases list of 17 candidates for Lok Sabha polls, YS Sharmila to contest from Kadapa

Polygamy, child marriage not LS poll issues in Assam, says Assam CM Himanta

MVA seat-sharing: Uddhav's Sena gets 21 seats, Congress 17 and NCP 10

Lok Sabha elections: Women 8% of total candidates in phase 1 on April 19

BJP leaders trying to placate party candidates upset over denial of tickets

PM campaigning intensively in Bihar as BJP-led NDA is jittery: Tejashwi

Topics : Lok Sabha elections Helicopter Aviation industry Election campaign

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveHinduja GroupGoogle Find My DeviceLok Sabha Election LiveChhattisgarh Liquor ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon