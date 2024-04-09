Sky-high demand: Politicians drive helicopter rates up 15-20%

In the dizzying dance of democracy, where power is pursued fervently through every available means, India’s political landscape is taking to the skies.

As the Lok Sabha elections approach, helicopters have become the chariots of choice for politicians navigating the turbulent currents of electoral excitement. The rhythmic thump of rotor blades is being preferred over congested roads.

But this aerial ascent isn’t without a price. Like stocks in a bullish market, the rates for charter helicopters have also soared, marking a 15-20 per cent increase compared to six-odd months ago.

Sources in the industry say every available chopper has already