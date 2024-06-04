Business Standard
Strict instructions passed to ensure transparency in counting process: CEC

Instructions have also been passed to cover the entire process using CCTV cameras on a round-the-clock basis

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

File Image: Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday said strict instructions have been passed to ensure complete transparency in the ongoing process of counting of votes.

Counting of votes for the just-held Lok Sabha elections as well as assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha is underway.
"Today is counting day. Today will mark the end of two and a half months of preparations," Kumar told PTI Video here
.
He said strict instructions have been given to all chief electoral officers, district magistrates, observers and superintendents of police to ensure transparency in the counting process according to rules.

Kumar said strict instructions have been issued to include candidates and their counting agents in the entire process.

Instructions have also been passed to cover the entire process using CCTV cameras on a round-the-clock basis.



Topics : Election Commission of India Lok Sabha elections Elections in India chief election commissioner Election news

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

