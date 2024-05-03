Why India's voter turnout is low and improving it will be complicated

Around 340,000 more people turned out to vote in the United States in 2010 because of a “single election-day message on Facebook”, according to a 2012 study published in Nature. The rise in turnout followed an experiment on 61 million Facebook users.
The worry about voter turnout in India’s ongoing parliamentary elections follows a strong show in 2014 and 2019. Turnout was under 67 per cent in the first two phases of the seven-round elections. It is 3-4 percentage points lower than in the same seats in the 2019 election. The number reflects the percentage