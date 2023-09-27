MP election 2023: BJP releases second list, 3 union ministers to contest

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections
MP polls: Jolt to BJP in Madhya Pradesh as MLA Virendra Raghuwanshi resigns
MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15
Had no wish to contest Madhya Pradesh election, says BJP's Vijayvargiya
Not so BIMARU now: Amit Shah says MP has shed the tag. What does it mean?
Had no wish to contest Madhya Pradesh election, says BJP's Vijayvargiya
People of MP to vote out those who formed govt through back door: Congress
Dreaming has become habit of Congress: Jyotiraditya Scindia on MP polls
BJP brought Madhya Pradesh to the brink of ruin, says Randeep Surjewala
Akhilesh Yadav to kick off SP poll campaign from Sirmaur on Sept 27