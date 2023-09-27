MP election 2023: BJP releases second list, 3 union ministers to contest

Also Read

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

MP polls: Jolt to BJP in Madhya Pradesh as MLA Virendra Raghuwanshi resigns

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

Had no wish to contest Madhya Pradesh election, says BJP's Vijayvargiya

Not so BIMARU now: Amit Shah says MP has shed the tag. What does it mean?

Had no wish to contest Madhya Pradesh election, says BJP's Vijayvargiya

People of MP to vote out those who formed govt through back door: Congress

Dreaming has become habit of Congress: Jyotiraditya Scindia on MP polls

BJP brought Madhya Pradesh to the brink of ruin, says Randeep Surjewala