close
Sensex (%)
Nifty (0.12%)
19697.55 + 23.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5794.15 + 36.20
Nifty Midcap (0.12%)
40455.30 + 49.60
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
44726.45 -39.65
Heatmap

Akhilesh Yadav to kick off SP poll campaign from Sirmaur on Sept 27

The state is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies

Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav will also address a public gathering and hold a conference with his party workers in Khajuraho

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 10:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is set to visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday to begin his party's election campaign. According to a statement by Samajwadi Party on Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav will address a public gathering in Rewa's Sirmaur constituency.
Akhilesh Yadav will also address a public gathering and hold a conference with his party workers in Khajuraho, the statement said.
"Akhilesh Yadav will be on an election tour of Madhya Pradesh on September 27 and September 28. He will hold a public meeting in the Sirmaur assembly constituency of Rewa. Preparations have also been made for a worker's conference in Khajuraho. Its objective is to strengthen its organizational position before the announcement of assembly elections here and pressure to take seats under the India alliance, " said the Samajwadi Party in a statement on Tuesday.
This comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its second list of 39 candidates for the forthcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh. Surprisingly, the list includes three Union Ministers - Narendra Singh Tomar Prahlad Singh Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste.
While Narendra Singh Tomar will contest from the Dimni seat, Prahlad Singh Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste will contest from Narsingpur and Niwas, respectively.
The BJP released its first list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on August 17, revealing the names of 39 candidates.

Also Read

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan allocates portfolios to 3 new ministers

'Not the chief ministerial face': Kamal Nath's jibe at Shivraj Chouhan

Several leaders of BJP want to join Congress: Digvijaya ahead of MP polls

Cong is like 'rusted iron', promoted corruption and poverty: PM Modi

Ahead of PM's Bhopal visit, Uma Bharti calls for OBC quota in women's Bill

PM Modi's 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' in MP's Bhopal today: All you need to know

The state is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav Political parties

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon