close
Sensex (-0.07%)
65896.25 -49.22
Nifty (0.25%)
19658.50 + 49.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.14%)
5821.70 + 8.00
Nifty Midcap (0.10%)
40511.40 + 41.30
Nifty Bank (-0.16%)
44392.50 -73.35
Heatmap

Had no wish to contest Madhya Pradesh election, says BJP's Vijayvargiya

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said that he is still in disbelief that he got the party ticket and is a contender in the upcoming MP election

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (Photo: Twitter)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Kailash Vijayvargiya as a candidate from the Indore-1 constituency, the BJP leader expressed that he had no intention to contest in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh State Assembly elections.

Vijayvargiya conveyed his surprise at being selected, stating he had difficulty believing the party offered him the chance to run.

Speaking at a public meeting in Indore, he said, "A lot of work has to be done in this constituency. Indore-1 will become number one in development as well. Our victory will also be number one. I had no wish to contest these elections. I had plans to give a public address. Now, I still can't believe I have been nominated and granted a ticket by our party."

To counter anti-incumbency sentiments against its Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and provide alternative leadership in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the BJP released its second list of 39 candidates on Tuesday. The list features three Union ministers and four Members of Parliament (MPs).

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been nominated for the Dimani seat, Minister of State for Food Processing and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel for Narsingpur, and Minister of State for Rural Development Phaggan Kulaste for the Niwas seat. Tomar also serves as the chairman of the party's election management committee in the state.

Other notable candidates in the list of 39 include MPs Ganesh Mantri, Rakesh Singh, and Reeti Pathak.

The BJP released its first list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on August 17, revealing 39 names. With this latest development, the party has now declared candidates for 78 of the 230 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Also Read

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Rajasthan elections: BJP suspends Kailash Meghwal over corruption claims

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Not so BIMARU now: Amit Shah says MP has shed the tag. What does it mean?

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

People of MP to vote out those who formed govt through back door: Congress

Dreaming has become habit of Congress: Jyotiraditya Scindia on MP polls

BJP brought Madhya Pradesh to the brink of ruin, says Randeep Surjewala

Akhilesh Yadav to kick off SP poll campaign from Sirmaur on Sept 27

'Not the chief ministerial face': Kamal Nath's jibe at Shivraj Chouhan


The state is set to hold Assembly elections later this year, during which legislators for 230 Assembly constituencies will be elected.

(With agency input)
Topics : Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh assembly State assembly polls Election news Elections in India Kailash Vijayvargiya Kailash Vijayavargiya BJP BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVedanta Share PriceStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 September 27 ScheduleByju's Lay off 4,000 EmployeesGold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon