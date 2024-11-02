Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Police vehicles used to provide financial aid to ruling parties: Pawar

Police vehicles used to provide financial aid to ruling parties: Pawar

Former Union minister said he wanted to speak more on the issue publicly but is refraining

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Sharad Pawar on Saturday alleged that police vehicles are being used to provide financial assistance. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Baramati
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday alleged that police vehicles are being used to provide financial assistance to the candidates of the ruling parties in Maharashtra ahead of the assembly polls.

Addressing reporters at his residence Govindbag here, the former Union minister said he wanted to speak more on the issue publicly but is refraining from doing so as this would hurt the officials who have shared the information with him. Pawar's grandnephews and his party's candidates Yugendra Pawar (Baramati) and Rohit Pawar (Karjat-Jamkhed) were also present at the press conference.

The extended Pawar family meets at Govindbag every year, but this year Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his family were missing. "We have come to know from many districts, from officials that candidates from the ruling parties are getting financial assistance for polls, that police vehicles are being used. Officials of the police department have also said that," Pawar claimed.

 

The former Union minister said the peculiarity of the Eknath Shinde-led dispensation is that its leaders send A and B forms through aircraft. He was referring to the A and B forms which are mandatory for official candidates of any party after reports emerged that Shinde sent the A and B forms using aircraft.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule greet people on occasion of Diwali Padwa

Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra polls: MVA to launch campaign on Nov 6, says Sharad Pawar

Ajit Pawar vs Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra polls: Ajit Pawar targets uncle; says 'Saheb' splitting family

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Sharad Pawar announces 90-95% seat consensus in MVA ahead of elections

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Maharashtra polls: Our alliance will resolve issues, says Sharad Pawar

Topics : Sharad Pawar Maharashtra Assembly Elections NCP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon