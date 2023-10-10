close
Sensex (0.87%)
66079.36 + 566.97
Nifty (0.91%)
19689.85 + 177.50
Nifty Midcap (1.36%)
40285.50 + 540.85
Nifty Smallcap (1.21%)
5879.45 + 70.10
Nifty Bank (1.08%)
44360.15 + 473.65
Heatmap

Mizoram elections 2023: Parties urge ECI to reschedule poll counting date

Assembly polls in Mizoram, one of the five states set to hold elections, are scheduled to take place on November 7. However, the date of counting is December 3, which falls on a Sunday

Mizoram elections 2023: Parties urge ECI to reschedule poll counting date

File image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Objecting to the appointment of Sunday as the counting day, when most people attend church services in the Christian-majority state, political parties in Mizoram have requested the poll body to reschedule the date for the upcoming Mizoram Assembly elections.

In separate appeals to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee President Lalsawta and the Joint Secretary of the Mizo National Front (MNF), B Lalhmangaihzuala, asked for a change in the date for counting votes.

Assembly polls in Mizoram, one of the five states set to hold elections, are scheduled to take place on 7 November. However, the date for counting is 3 December, which falls on a Sunday. Christianity is the dominant religion in Mizoram, and a large percentage of the population attends church services on Sundays.

In a letter addressed to the ECI, Lalsawta stated that Sunday is a sacred day for the people of Mizoram, when no official programmes are held. He added that not only the Congress party but also the entire Christian community in Mizoram would prefer the counting of votes not to be held on a Sunday.

The Congress leader urged the ECI to respect the sentiments of the people of Mizoram and requested the poll body to reschedule the date between Monday and Friday.

In his letter addressed to the poll body, Lalhmangaihzuala noted that the Mizos consider Sunday an important day for religious gatherings, and church meetings are held in villages across the entire state. "Given this cultural and religious context, the MNF appeals to the ECI to kindly reschedule the vote counting to 4 December 2023 (Monday)," he wrote.

Also Read

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

Mizoram polls: ECI team asks for more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

Ahead of Mizoram elections, former MNF minister K Beichhua joins BJP

MNF does not subscribe to NDA government's policies: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Ahead of Mizoram elections, former MNF minister K Beichhua joins BJP

Mizoram Assembly elections: Polling on November 7, result on December 3

Assembly polls: How do Chhattisgarh, Mizoram fare in economic parameters?

Mizoram polls: Congress leader blames MNF government for drug abuse problem

Mizoram polls 2023: Electoral rolls show total of 851,895 voters in state


Mizoram's former Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuangno, who is contesting from the Aizawl North 1 constituency, also expressed objections to the ECI's decision to hold the counting of votes on a Sunday. "We have no issues with the polling dates and are ready to face the election. Nevertheless, we have serious reservations and objections to the choice of Sunday as the counting day by the Election Commission of India, as Sunday holds special significance for Mizo Christians," he said.
Topics : Mizoram Mizoram state assembly election Assembly elections State assembly polls BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGDP Growth ForecastLatest News LiveIsrael-Hamas ConflictShubman GillGold-Silver PriceEngland vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORERs 2,000 Notes ExchangePAK vs SL LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accusedWe will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on WednesdayWorld Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floodsSwaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon