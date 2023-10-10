Mizoram elections 2023: Parties urge ECI to reschedule poll counting date

Objecting to the appointment of Sunday as the counting day, when most people attend church services in the Christian-majority state, political parties in Mizoram have requested the poll body to reschedule the date for the upcoming Mizoram Assembly elections.



In separate appeals to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee President Lalsawta and the Joint Secretary of the Mizo National Front (MNF), B Lalhmangaihzuala, asked for a change in the date for counting votes.



Assembly polls in Mizoram, one of the five states set to hold elections, are scheduled to take place on 7 November. However, the date for counting is 3 December, which falls on a Sunday. Christianity is the dominant religion in Mizoram, and a large percentage of the population attends church services on Sundays.



In a letter addressed to the ECI, Lalsawta stated that Sunday is a sacred day for the people of Mizoram, when no official programmes are held. He added that not only the Congress party but also the entire Christian community in Mizoram would prefer the counting of votes not to be held on a Sunday.



The Congress leader urged the ECI to respect the sentiments of the people of Mizoram and requested the poll body to reschedule the date between Monday and Friday.



In his letter addressed to the poll body, Lalhmangaihzuala noted that the Mizos consider Sunday an important day for religious gatherings, and church meetings are held in villages across the entire state. "Given this cultural and religious context, the MNF appeals to the ECI to kindly reschedule the vote counting to 4 December 2023 (Monday)," he wrote.

Mizoram's former Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuangno, who is contesting from the Aizawl North 1 constituency, also expressed objections to the ECI's decision to hold the counting of votes on a Sunday. "We have no issues with the polling dates and are ready to face the election. Nevertheless, we have serious reservations and objections to the choice of Sunday as the counting day by the Election Commission of India, as Sunday holds special significance for Mizo Christians," he said.