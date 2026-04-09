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Home / Elections / West Bengal Elections / News / BJP deleted over 9 mn names during SIR to grab power in West Bengal: Mamata

BJP deleted over 9 mn names during SIR to grab power in West Bengal: Mamata

Her comments came after nearly 9.1 mn voters' names were deleted from the electoral rolls following the completion of the SIR exercise in the state

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

You deleted names of over 9 mn people to grab power in Bengal, but we will win: Mamata | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of deleting names of over 9 mn people from the voter lists to grab power in the state and asserted that her party will win the upcoming elections.

Addressing a public rally at Minakhan in North 24 Parganas, the TMC supremo said the ruling party would move a court to ensure that all those deleted from the electoral rolls are reinstated.

"You deleted names of over 9 mn people to grab power in Bengal, but we will win," she said while attacking the BJP over the Special Intensive Revision exercise in the state.

 

Her comments came after nearly 9.1 mn voters' names were deleted from the electoral rolls following the completion of the SIR exercise in the state.

The TMC supremo also alleged, "People are being tortured in BJP-ruled states for speaking in Bengali. It terms Bengali as a foreign language, and described Bengali-speaking people as infiltrators.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

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