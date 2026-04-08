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Bengal: Congress replaces 7 candidates for second phase of Assembly polls

The party has nominated Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Baharampur, Pradip Prasad from Bhabanipur, while Mausam Noor, who recently joined the Congress, will contest from Malatipur

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The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will be held in two phases

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 2:44 PM IST

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Congress on Wednesday released its second list of eight candidates for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, replacing seven candidates named in the first list.

In its list of candidates for eight constituencies for the second phase of West Bengal polls, Congress named Tahir SK from Nakashipara seat, replacing Golam Kibria Mandal; Asif Khan replaced Rahidul Mandal on Chapra seat, Sunayana Biswar replaced Barnali Naskar on Minakhan (SC) seat, Chand Sarkar in place of Kaushik Baidya in Mandibazar (SC), and Pampa Malik replaced Anik Saha in Raina (SC).

Abu Bakkar replaced Md Mofirrul Kassem from Ketugram, and Tapas Baral came in place of Nisha Baral on the Ausgram (SC) seat. Pranab Bhattacharya was named as the party candidate from Habra.

 

Earlier, on March 29, the Congress released the list of candidates in 284 constituencies, including seven mentioned in the second list for the Assembly elections in West Bengal.

The party has nominated Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Baharampur, Pradip Prasad from Bhabanipur, while Mausam Noor, who recently joined the Congress, will contest from Malatipur.

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The list also includes Madhap Rai from Darjeeling, Abdul Hannan from Sujapur, Susmita Biswas from Dum Dum, Gautam Bhattacharya from Diamond Harbour, Souvik Mukherjee from Asansol Dakshin and Prasenjit Puitandi from Asansol Uttar.

The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will be held in two phases. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, the Congress could not manage to open its account in the seat tally. After a horrendous performance in the last elections, Congress is aiming to turn the contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) into a triangular fight.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : West Bengal Assembly polls West Bengal Congress TMC BJP

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 2:44 PM IST

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