Amid divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan greets paparazzi with folded hands

Bollywood couple Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are drawing attention amid their divorce rumours. Many videos of the couple, new and old, have been going viral these days

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Several videos of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been circulating online amid their ongoing divorce rumours, with the internet users drawing connections to the rumours. 
The whole family seems to have been miffed by the persistent rumours, as seen by Abhishek's responses. Abhishek is seen folding his hands in annoyance as paparazzi get too close in a recent video that has gone viral on social media. With folded hands, he had to plead, "Bas bhaiyya, abhi ho gaya, thank you," to get them to stop. 

The star couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in April 2007 and they have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.

 
 
 
 

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours: Paparazzi incident

The son of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan was seen at the Mumbai airport with his friend, producer Bunty Walia, and his son, in a video which is currently going viral on social media. A paparazzo posted a video of Abhishek Bachchan leaving the airport on social media, and it shows him visibly annoyed. Abhishek Bachchan was seen formally welcoming the photographers with folded hands while wearing a blue sweatshirt and beige pants. He said, "Bas bhaiya abhi ho gaya, thank you (Brother, that is enough)." 
Abhishek Bachchan appeared slightly uneasy for the first time in a long time. He did not stop for the photographers or pause to pose for the paparazzi. In August too, Abhishek Bachchan avoided the media by simply folding his hands in "namaste", when he was accompanied by mother Jaya Bachchan and sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda. 

Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Insights 

After 17 years of marriage, Aishwarya and Abhishek still show off their marital relationship, demonstrating that their love is still very much alive. An old clip from Dasvi's promotional campaign went viral, in which Abhishek praised Aishwarya in front of his co-star, Nimrat Kaur, “My wife is exceptional at that. She’s always been an amazing emotional support for me. I’ve been very lucky, my entire family has been. The wonderful thing about having a life partner like Aishwarya is that she is from the business. She gets it. She has been doing it slightly longer than I have. So, she knows the world. She has been through it all. So, it’s nice when you come home and if you’ve had a challenging day, you know that there’s somebody who gets it”.

About the Abhishek Bachchan upcoming project 

Regarding his career, Abhishek Bachchan has been working on the London set of Housefull 5, and within the last week, a number of set photos have appeared online, demonstrating how much fun the actors are having. Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Chunky Pandey all have significant roles in the movie in addition to Abhishek.

Topics : Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bollywood

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

