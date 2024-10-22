Business Standard
Actor Aamir Khan to star in Anurag Basu's biopic on Kishore Kumar

Actor Aamir Khan has reportedly been offered a biopic on legendary Kishore Kumar, under the direction of filmmaker Anurag Basu. Report says, Aamir and Anurag had four to five meetings so far

Bollywood star Aamir Khan. Photo: PTI

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Often called the 'perfectionist' in Indian cinema, Aamir Khan is renowned for delivering constant box office hits. The actor is in negotiations with producers to finalise his future projects while he gets ready for his next movie, Sitaare Zameen Par, which is scheduled for release in 2025. Aamir Khan reportedly had five projects in mind before Anurag Basu approached him about doing a biopic on Kishore Kumar.
According to reports, Aamir Khan has been offered a role in the Kishore Kumar biopic, which will be directed by Anurag Basu. Aamir and Anurag "have been discussing the Kishore Kumar biopic for producer Bhushan Kumar," according to Pinkvilla, which cited its source. So far, the duo has met four or five times regarding it. 

What sources have to say about Aamir Khan playing a role in Anurag Basu's biopic on Kishore Kumar? 

A source quoted by Pinkvilla stated, “The Kishore Kumar biopic is a subject close to the heart of Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar and they are looking to bring it to the spectacle in the best possible way. Aamir Khan is also a big admirer of Kishore Kumar and loved the vision that Basu has to bring the life of legend to the spectacle. The filmmaker has treated it very differently, and that’s what has fascinated Aamir the most.” 
According to the source, Anurag Basu and Aamir had now met four to five times and things seem positive as of now. 

Aamir Khan among his 6 films 

The source said, “Aamir has taken as many as 6 films in consideration, and every film is in different stages of development. While the script of Kishore Kumar Biopic, Ujjwal Nikam Biopic, and Rajkumar Santoshi’s comedy is locked, Ghajini 2, Lokesh Kanagaraj next, and Zoya Akhtar’s next are in the development stage. Aamir has liked all the films, and will take a call on his next by the end of this year. Of the 6 films, he will do three for sure in different timelines and might let go of the other three”. 

About the upcoming projects of Aamir Khan

Aamir is now preparing for Sitaare Zameen Par, his next movie. Aamir co-stars with Genelia D'Souza in this movie and serves as producer under his company, Aamir Khan Productions. In the upcoming months, the movie is anticipated to be released. In addition, he produced Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Ali Fazal, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Karan Deol. Director Rajkumar Santoshi is directing the movie. 

Who is Kishore Kumar? 

Kishore Kumar was a popular and legendary multi-talented playback singer, musician and actor. His songs are widely well known. Besides Hindi, he used to sing in Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Assamese, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, Odia and Urdu. 

His songs include Hum Toh Mohabbat Karega, Ae Haseeno Nazneeno, Ye Raatein Ye Mausam, Zaroorat Hai Zaroorat Hai, Khoobsurat Haseena, and Gaata Rahe Mera Dil. He won multiple prestigious awards. 
By September 1987, Kishore Kumar had made the decision to retire as he was dissatisfied with the songs and tunes that music directors were creating. He intended to return to Khandwa, his birth place. On his brother Ashok Kumar's 76th birthday, he died of a heart attack in Bombay at 4:45 pm on October 13, 1987.


Topics : Aamir Khan Bollywood Indian film industry

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

