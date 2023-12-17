Animal crosses Rs 800 cr milestone at worldwide box office in 16 days

Sensex (    %)
                        
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 1:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

"Animal", starring Ranbir Kapoor, has earned Rs 817.36 crore gross at the global box office within 16 days of its release, the makers on Sunday said.
The action drama, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, released in theatres on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
T-Series, one of the production houses behind "Animal", shared the movie's latest box office figures on its official X page.
"#Animal remains invictus at the Box Office," the banner captioned the post, adding that the movie raised Rs 817.36 crore in worldwide gross collections in 16 days.
The film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.
Despite its successful run in theatres, "Animal" has drawn criticism from a section of social media users for its misogynistic and graphically violent narrative.
It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar for T-Series, Murad Khetani for Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga for Bhadrakali Pictures.

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 1:36 PM IST

