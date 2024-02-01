Animal on Netflix: Ranbir's movie sets record with 20.8 mn viewing hours

After doing a spectacular performance at the box office, Ranbir Kapoor's movie is performing superbly well on OTT platforms. The movie was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023, and now the movie is breaking records, with its OTT debut.

The movie was released on Netflix on January 26 and set records of higher viewership with a whopping 20.8 million viewing hours from 6.2 million views in just three days of its release.

The animal has now surpassed the records of Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan as per trade portal Sacnilk.

Before Animal, Jawan has the highest number of views on Netflix after its theatrical release. Shah Rukh Khan's movie garnered around 15 million viewing hours in the first weekend.

Animal trending on Netflix

Ranbir Kapoor's movie has set Netflix's trending chart on fire. The movie is trending in the top 10 in 16 countries, trending at top spots in India, Maldives, the UAE, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Qatar, Pakistan and Mauritius.

Animal Box Office collection

The Animal movie was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023. Its net collection in India is around 553.87 crore and 660 crore gross at the box office.





The lifetime collection of Animal in the overseas market is around Rs 255 crore, taking its worldwide collection to a total of Rs 915 crore.

What is the cast of the Animal movie?

Animal features Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Charu Shankar, Prem Chopra and Suresh Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Ahead of the film's digital debut, Ranbir said in a statement, "We are absolutely overjoyed by the response 'Animal' received in theatres, and now I am glad that audiences worldwide will get a chance to watch it in the comfort of their homes. The opportunity to showcase our work globally is truly special!".

Ranbir Kapoor movie is overjoyed with the response Animal received in theatres and he also mentioned that he is happy that with the OTT release, people can watch it at their homes.

About Animal Movie

Animal is a Hindi language action drama movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who earlier directed movies, like Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga and Murad Khetani under the banner of T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios.