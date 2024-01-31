Five Marvel movies scheduled to release next year, Disney confirms

American film and television production company, Marvel Studios , is releasing five MCU movies in 2025, confirms Disney. The movies are already late, and some work is still under process.

However, there is good news for all the Marvel fans out there as Reynold's 'Deadpool 3' is scheduled to release this year, featuring Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Uggams, and Owen Wilson and brings back Hugh Jackman's Wolverine for his first crack at partaking in the MCU.

2024 will witness only one Marvel movie, but 2025 will be a completely entertaining year for all the Marvel fans.

Five Marvel movies to be released in 2025

Captain America: Brave New World

One of the most awaited Marvel movies, Captain America: Brave New World, is scheduled to release next year on February 14, 2025. Sam Wilson will lead his first MCU movie, which was originally supposed to debut this year.

The studio has recently hired Matthew Norton to write new scenes for the film. The team is doing extensive work, like rewriting and reshooting to adjust the movie. Additional photography could also take place this summer.



Fantastic Four

Despite the slow development pace and so many delays, Fantastic Four is finally scheduled to be released on May 2, 2025. However, the movie could be delayed further if filming doesn't start in the next few months. The Thunderbolts movie is scheduled to release in July and can swap the release date with 'Fantastic Four', provided whichever, completes the shoot faster.

Thunderbolts

Another Marvel movie, Thunderbolts, is also scheduled to release next year on July 25, 2025. The movie recently made it into the news after Steven Yeun dropped from MCU adventure, who was set to portray the new MCU hero, 'Sentry.'





Blade The movie can swap places with 'Fantastic Four' if the latter delayed its production.

As per reports, the Blade movie is expected to release on November 7, 2025. The movie was first announced in 2019, but the production didn't start even after five years, and it is yet to begin. Marvel Studio recently announced to reset their work and will replace the director.





ALSO READ: Marvel's 'Blade' video game announced at The Game Award 2023: Know details Mahershala Ali will be seen in the titular role, and there is no information available apart from it.

Spider-Man 4

Another part of the Spider-Man series also seems to be released next year. As per reports, the movie might be released next year on June 25, 2025.

Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, while talking with The New York Times mentioned that they are "actively beginning to develop where the story heads next.” Tom Holland is likely to portray the role again as he also said once that the sequel looks pretty cool, and he showed excitement about the movie.