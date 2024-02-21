Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024: Check the complete winners' list here

The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards night was held yesterday, February 20, 2024, in Mumbai. All the artists of movies and TV became part of this event that took place in the city’s Taj Lands End where all the celebrities celebrated the successful year and the amazing performances.

Several notable celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukherji, Nayanthara, and Atlee, among others, were in attendance at the star-studded event. Shah Rukh Khan bagged the Best Actor Award while Nayanthara was awarded the Best Actress.

The awards night witnessed heartfelt and memorable moments on the red carpet. The event was graced with the presence of Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee and Shahid Kapoor.

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024 full winners list

Check out the full list of winners here:

Best Film: Jawan

Best Film (Critics): 12th Fail

Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan)

Best Actress (Critics): Kareena Kapoor (Jaane Jaan)

Best Actress: Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway)

Best Director (Critics): Atlee (Jawan)

Best Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Animal)

Best Actor (Critics): Vicky Kaushal (Sam Bahadur)

Best Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander (Jawan)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Varun Jain and Sachin Jigar (Tere Vaste from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang from Pathaan)

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Bobby Deol (Animal)

Best Actor in a Comic Role: Ayushmann Khurranna (Dream Girl 2)

Best Actress in a Comic Role: Sanya Malhotra (Kathal)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Anil Kapoor (Animal)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Dimple Kapadia (Pathaan)

Most Promising Actor: Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

Most Promising Actress: Adah Sharma (The Kerala Story)

Most Versatile Actress: Nayanthara

Best Lyricist: Javed Akhtar (Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se from Dunki)

Best Short Film: Good morning

Best International Feature Film: Oppenheimer

Best Cinematographer: Gnana Shekar VS (IB71)

Best Actress in a Television Series: Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa)

Best Actor in a Television Series: Neil Bhatt (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin)

Television Series of the Year: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Best Web Series: Farzi

Best Actor in a Web Series: Shahid Kapoor (Farzi)

Best Actress in a Web Series: Sushmita Sen (Aarya Season 3)

Best Actor in a Web Series (Critics): Aditya Roy Kapur (Night manager)

Best Actress in a Web Series (Critics): Karishma Tanna (Scoop)

Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry: Moushumi Chatterjee

Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry: KJ Yesudas