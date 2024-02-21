Triptii Dimri replaces Kiara Advani in Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Continuous updates have been emerging for the past couple of days in regards to the star cast of the horror comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The third instalment will feature Vidya Balan, according to an announcement made by the makers yesterday.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) The actor has replaced Tabu, who had replaced her in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In the meantime, presently Kartik Aryan has reported that Kiara Advani has likewise been replaced in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Animal famed actress Triptii Dimri will be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in the third part.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Triptii Dimri's entry

For quite a while, there was discussion going on that Triptii Dimri might be seen entering Kartik Aryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. On his official Instagram handle on Tuesday, Karthik played a suspense puzzle game about the new actress in the film and asked fans to guess her name.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Release details

At the box office, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a big hit in the year 2022. The audience was very entertained by Rooh Baba, played by Kartik Aryan. Yet again in such a condition, Kartik will get back to the role of Rooh Baba in the upcoming time.

If we take a look at the release date of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, this horror comedy film will be released in theatres on the festival of Diwali this year. The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee. Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, and Triptii Dimri are the confirmed star cast of the third instalment.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa: About the franchise

Kartik had additionally dropped an edited video showing Vidya's famous clips as Manjulika from the first part joined with a clip of Kartik from the following part. Anees Bazmee, who directed the second part will continue to direct the third part as well. Priyadarshan helmed the first part, which featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya.

In the second part, Kartik shared screen with Tabu and Kiara Advani. On growing the franchise, maker Bhushan Kumar had told ANI that, "The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I'm very happy to be taking it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik. Together, we are set to deliver a cinematic experience that will both honor the legacy of the franchise and bring double the laughter and thrill for the audience."