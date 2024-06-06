Siddharth's next movie is titled 'Miss You'; R Madhavan shares the poster

Actor Siddharth is all set to feature next with Shankar's 'Indian 2' and S Sashikanth's 'The Test.' The actor's next movie’s title has also been released – “Miss You.” The movie titled 'Miss You' is directed by N Rajasekhar and will also star Ashika Ranganath in a key role.

The first look from the movie is also shared by Director Lokesh Kanagaraj and actors R Madhavan and Sivakarthikeyan on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Siddharth’s first look from Miss You

The poster was released by the team and shows Siddharth wearing a travel backpack. A train can also be seen in the background hinting at the movie which will be travel-related. Madhavan shared the poster and wrote, “After the multiple Award winning #Chithha my dear bro Sid picks up a (heart emoji) story on the way after ages.” He also wrote “Roses are red, Violets are Blue, Sid's next romance film is "Miss you". We know you've all missed him too.” He mentioned that the lover is back and the movie is going to be historic as well.

Sivakarthikeyan expressed his happiness after releasing the first look of Siddharth's Miss You. He wrote, “Happy to release the first look of my dear brother #Siddharth's #MissYou. Wishing the best to the entire team for huge success.”

Lokesh also wrote, “Delighted to unveil the #MissYouFirstLook. My Hearty wishes to #Siddharth bro and the entire team.”

Siddharth’s Upcoming Movie

Actor Siddharth will next be seen along with Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh in Indian 2. The movie is a sequel to the 1996 hit India that tells the story of a freedom fighter turned vigilante. Indian 2 will hit theatres on July 12 and it will also release in Telugu as Bharateeyudu 2 and in Hindi as Hindustani 2. Siddharth will also share the screen with Madhavan and Nayanthara in the sports drama. The Test.