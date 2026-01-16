Friday, January 16, 2026 | 12:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Fire erupts in Seoul's last-remaining shanty town, no casualties reported

Fire erupts in Seoul's last-remaining shanty town, no casualties reported

Fire swept through Guryong, one of Seoul's last shanty towns, burning makeshift homes and displacing dozens. Authorities said the blaze was mostly controlled and no injuries were reported

South korea shanty fire, firefighter works

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire at Guryong village, the last shantytown in the Gangnam district, in Seoul, South Korea, January 16, 2026 | Image: Reuters

AP Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 12:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A fire on Friday in one of Seoul's last-remaining shanty towns burned makeshift houses and forced dozens of residents to flee, but no casualties were immediately reported. 

Much of the fire was under control about six and half hours after the blaze broke out in Guryong village in southern Seoul, fire officials said. 

Local fire officer Jeong Gwang-hun told a televised briefing that rescuers were searching each house in the burned area to look for possible victims.

More than 1,200 personnel including firefighters and police officers were deployed to the scene, he said, adding the cause of the fire was under investigation.

 

The hillside village has occasionally had fires over the years, a vulnerability that observers say is linked to its tightly packed homes built with materials that easily burn. 

Also Read

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk

South Korean prosecutor seeks death penalty for ex-Prez over martial law

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

North Korea accuses South of drone intrusions, vows strong retaliation

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China, South Korea vow to deepen ties amid rising regional tensions

IndiaAI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abhishek Singh

AI Impact Summit's focus is to give voice to Global South: IndiaAI CEOpremium

Lee Jae myung

South Korean Prez visits China amid Beijing's rising tensions with Japan

The village is located near some of Seoul's most expensive neighbourhoods, with towering high-rise apartments and lavish shopping districts, and has long been a symbol of South Korea's stark income inequalities.

The village was formed in the 1980s as a settlement for people who were evicted from their original neighbourhoods under massive house clearings and redevelopment projects.

Hundreds of thousands of people in the city were removed from their homes in slums and low-income settlements during those years, a process then military-backed leaders saw as crucial in beautifying the city for foreign visitors ahead of the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

iran protest

Iran protests appear to fade as crackdown deepens, West weighs sanctions

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump bought $51 mn bonds for personal investments tied to policy-hit firms

Trump

Proposed 'Trump-class' warship may be among costliest military vessels

US-Taiwan, US, Taiwan

US, Taiwan reach trade agreement, slashing tariffs on Taiwanese goods

Reza Pahlavi

Exiled Iranian prince seeks Trump backing, not public support: Experts

Topics : Seoul fire Slums South Korea homeless

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBMC Election Results 2026Stocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayHDFC Bank Q3 Results PreviewIT Stocks Trading StrategiesDonald Trump Maria Machado Nobel Peace Prize ExchangeIMD Weather TodayBMC Election Vote Counting