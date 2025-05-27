Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dhadak 2 1st look: Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi spark fierce romance

Dhadak 2 1st look: Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi spark fierce romance

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri-starrer Dhadak 2's 1st look is out. The Dharma Productions film is set to release on Aug 1, 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

The first look of the much-awaited sequel to 2018's "Dhadak" has finally been released. The film, titled "Dhadak 2," has Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in key roles and promises a compelling story that revolves around societal fault lines, love, and resistance. The film is set to release on August 1, 2025.
 
Meanwhile, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga – riding high on the success of Animal – is working on his next venture titled Spirit, starring Prabhas. While Deepika Padukone was initially cast as the female lead, reports suggest she was dropped due to "unprofessional demands." The role has now officially gone to Triptii Dimri, further cementing her rising star status.
 

Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi first look of Dhadak 2 out

For the first time, actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri are working together on 'Dhadak 2', produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. KJo debuted the project's first posters, which starred the lead stars, on Monday, May 26. A passionate and thorny romantic story is set in motion by the powerful picture. 
 
The posters were made public immediately following Dhadak 2's official cinema release approval by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). As per the Hindu report, the CBFC has now granted Dhadak 2 a U/A certificate.
 
Two compelling posters of Dhadak 2 were revealed by the makers. One of them featured Siddhant, holding the love of his life tightly as though shielding her from the outside world, with fire in his eyes. A close-up of Triptii's face as she embraces the man she loves was the second poster. The caption read, "Marne aur ladne mese ek ko chunna ho, toh ladna (If you ever have to choose between dying and fighting… choose to fight)". In reference to the battle for love that will be shown on the big screen on August 1, 2025. 

Triptii Dimri replaces Deepika opposite Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit'

On May 24, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote on X (formerly Twitter) to announce that Triptii Dimri will be the female lead in Spirit. He wrote, “The female lead for my film is now official :-).” Triptii also shared the post on Instagram, writing, “Still sinking in…. So grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga ..honoured to be a part of your vision.”
 
When the movie was first announced, actor Deepika Padukone was supposed to play the lead role opposite Prabhas. However, the cast was apparently rearranged as a result of creative disputes between the director and the actress. However, after the decision is finalised, 'Spirit' is scheduled to be released in the latter half of 2026. Shooting is expected to start in December 2025. 
 

 

First Published: May 27 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

