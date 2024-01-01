Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

George R R Martin has three animated 'Game of Thrones' series in works

The writer said "budgetary constraints" would likely have made a live-action version expensive as half of the show is set at sea

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones

Press Trust of India Los Angeles
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

"Game of Thrones" author George R R Martin has shared with fans that he has three animated projects, set in the world of "A Song of Ice & Fire", currently under various stages of development with HBO.
The 75-year-old writer, in his new blog post, shared his love for Netflix's animated series "Blue Eye Samurai" and then pivoted to share updates on the new shows.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"As it happens, HBO and I have our own animated projects, set in the world of A SONG OF ICE & FIRE. None of them have been greenlit yet, but I think we are getting close to taking the next step with a couple of them," Martin shared, adding they began with four ideas for animated show but two of them currently stand shelved.
He, however, hoped that the projects will find a life as "nothing is ever dead for good in Hollywood".
The storyline for the two spin off projects is still under wraps

Talking about the third show in the development, Martin wrote, "Work on the other two animated projects continues apace, however... and meanwhile, we have moved NINE VOYAGES, our series about the legendary voyages of the Sea Snake, over from live action to animation. A move I support fully."

The writer said "budgetary constraints" would likely have made a live action version expensive as half of the show is set at sea.
"So we now have three animated projects underway...Will any of them make it to air? happen? No way to know. Nothing is certain in Hollywood.
But if it does happen, with one or two or all three shows, I hope we can make them as good as gorgeous and gripping as BLUE EYE SAMURAI. We will for d*** sure try," the famous writer said.
Martin's books in the "Game of Thrones" series became the basis for HBO's mega hit show that spanned for eight seasons and he is also the creative mind behind "House of the Dragon", a show set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones".

Also Read

Squid Game Season 2 Released: All details about 'The Challenge ' in India

World Television Day 2023: History, importance, theme, quotes and facts

Marvel's 'Blade' video game announced at The Game Award 2023: Know details

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle grooves to hook step of Dunki song

See eventual split in platforms for ICE, EVs: Tata Motors' Martin Uhlarik

First look of Thalapathy's 68th movie, The Greatest of All Time, released

British actor Tom Wilkinson, known for 'The Full Monty', dies at 75

YRF FY23 revenue jumped 2.5x to Rs 1,508 cr on the back of Jawan, Tiger 3

Ranbir Kapoor faces complaint for saying 'Jai Mata Di' at Christmas party

OTT releases Dec 2023: 5 new movies and shows to watch online this week

The second season of the "House of Dragon" will premiere this summer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Game of thrones Game of thrones season 7 Game of thrones season 8 HBO Television

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveHappy New Year 2024 WishesIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Delhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon