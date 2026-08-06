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Home / Entertainment / Awarapan 2 trailer out: Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam after 19 years

Awarapan 2 trailer out: Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam after 19 years

The trailer shows Emraan Hashmi returning as Shivam Pandit nearly two decades after the original film, with Disha Patani joining the sequel

Awarapan 2

Watch Awarapan 2 trailer

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 4:59 PM IST

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Nearly 19 years after the original movie, actor Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit in the teaser for Awarapan 2, which was unveiled on August 6. Shivam's journey now has a new dimension thanks to the addition of actor Disha Patani as Zara.
 
A deeper tale of suffering, fury, and retaliation is set up in the movie, where Shivam returns to deal with unresolved issues. On August 14, 2026, the movie will be released in theatres across the globe. The 2007 film later gained a cult following for its music and Emraan Hashmi's performance.   

Watch Awarapan 2 trailer

 
 

Awarapan 2 trailer out

The trailer returns to the emotional tone of the franchise while setting Shivam in a universe motivated by vengeance and redemption. Emraan Hashmi shows up as an older, scarred Shivam who is still burdened by his past. Additionally, the trailer emphasises music and action as key components of the movie's story. 

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Veteran actor Shabana Azmi plays Nafisa with Hashmi and Disha Patani. Actors Puran Gabbi as Zorawar, Anirudh Rawal as Sikandar, Surendar Vicky as Jaideep, Vijayant Kohli as Mehmood, and Atul Kumar as Samarth are also introduced in the trailer. These pivotal figures work together to set the stage for Shivam's comeback.

About Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2, produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar, and written by Bilal Siddiqui, is presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films. Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Malik, Ankit Sachdev, and Wasif Ahmad composed the music for Awarapan 2, while Sayeed Qadri, Rashmi Virag, Akhil Sachdeva, and Sachin Singh Chandel wrote the lyrics.
 
Ve Junoon, Yeh Awarapan, and Toh Phir Aao have already appeared on the album, and there are still more songs to be released. The song "Tera Mera Rishta," which was written by Mithoon and sung by Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma, connects the action-packed and emotional parts of the movie. 
 

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Topics : Bollywood box office Bollywood Indian film industry

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 4:59 PM IST